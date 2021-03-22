On Friday afternoon (March 12), Cheerwine surprised approximately 35 shoppers at a Food Lion in Charlotte by paying for their groceries. A team with the family-owned soft drink delighted shoppers by telling them they "owed zero dollars on their grocery bills" in celebration of Cheerwine Zero Sugar's debut on shelves this month. Shoppers also went home with a free two-liter bottle of Cheerwine Zero Sugar and a bag with Cheerwine goodies. 

