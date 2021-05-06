The uniquely cherry soda is looking for a uniquely cheery design to feature on its 2021 festival t-shirt
SALISBURY, N.C. (May 3, 2021) - Beginning today, Cheerwine fans young and old can submit their original artwork for a chance to have their design featured on the official 2021 Cheerwine Festival t-shirt to be sold and worn by thousands.
From now through July 1, fans can enter their submissions inspired by the 104-year-old soft drink at: cheerwine.com/festival-contest/.
A panel of judges, chosen by the Cheerwine Festival committee, will select the best five eligible entries to be voted on by the public. The winning design will be announced in early August.
To make things even sweeter, the winner will receive: a one-night stay at the Salisbury Hampton Inn; a Cheerwine Festival gift basket loaded with Cheerwine swag, including four Festival t-shirts; and Downtown Dollars to spend at the festival.
“We have some of the greatest, most passionate fans around, and the t-shirt design contest is a way for them to express their enthusiasm for Cheerwine visually,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We received an overwhelming response last year, and look forward to all the creative entries this year.”
After thousands of online votes were tallied last year, Johnathan Marcus Woods, a student at the University of Tennessee, won the inaugural 2020 Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest.
For the full list of official contest rules, please visit: cheerwine.com/festival-contest/.
Slated for Saturday, Sept.18, this year’s Cheerwine Festival will return to the streets of downtown Salisbury. Anticipating a full-scale festival, Cheerwine will announce additional details in the coming months, including this year’s exciting musical acts, family-friendly activities, philanthropic beneficiary and participating vendors.
In 2020, Cheerwine and the City of Salisbury pivoted from the in-person outdoor event that draws tens of thousands annually, and instead hosted a virtual celebration for fans to enjoy from the comfort of home. Due to the virtual event’s success, the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association presented the City of Salisbury with an Innovative Program Award, which recognizes a program or special event for the benefits that it provides to the community, economy or environment.
For more information about the 2021 Cheerwine Festival, visit cheerwine.com/festival/ or the official 5th Annual Cheerwine Festival Facebook Event page.
Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 104-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com.
For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.