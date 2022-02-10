SALISBURY, N.C. (February 7, 2022) – Cheerwine, the iconic southern soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury, N.C., will host what has become one of the most popular festivals in the Carolinas on Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m.
Festival goers will enjoy live entertainment from local, regional and national musical acts; delicious Cheerwine-inspired food, drinks and crafts from Carolinian vendors; kid-friendly activities; and plenty of ice-cold effervescent Cheerwine.
“We first hosted the Cheerwine Festival in 2017 for our 100th anniversary, and now it’s become an annual event to celebrate our tremendous fans and the City of Salisbury, and pay homage to the unique tastes, sights and sounds rooted in the Carolinas,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We’re excited to welcome back our passionate fans who travel from across the South to celebrate with us against the backdrop of beautiful, historic downtown Salisbury.”
Vendor applications for food, beverages and crafts are now available at: cheerwinefest.com/Vendors.
Merchants have between now and February 18 to submit their application to be part of this year’s family-friendly festivities.
The full musical lineup, along with additional details about the outdoor festival, will be released in the coming weeks.
“Just like Cheerwine, Salisbury is a Carolina original,” says Karen Alexander, Mayor of Salisbury. “We’re excited to welcome visitors with open arms to our city in the heart of the beautiful Piedmont region. We look forward to sharing our unique art and architecture, culinary experiences and historical attractions along with all the wonderful programming the Cheerwine Festival offers.”
Since the inaugural event, the Cheerwine Festival has boosted the city’s economy with an estimated impact of more than $1.5 million.
For more information on the festival, please visit http://cheerwinefest.com.
Fans can also find details as they are announced by searching the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media.
