Cheerwine debuts festive sips and sweets from Carolinian mixologists, chefs
The iconic soft drink celebrates the return of Cheerwine Holiday Punch with a new recipe collection
SALISBURY, N.C. (November 2021) – Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, is “whisking” everyone a joyous yuletide season and raising “spirits” across the Carolinas.
The uniquely southern soda is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch to Carolina shelves by partnering with 16 well-known Carolinian chefs, bakers and mixologists to release a recipe suite of sips and sweets. Each chef/baker created a dessert featuring Cheerwine (or Cheerwine Syrup), while the mixologists incorporated Cheerwine Holiday Punch into their crafty cocktails.
Cheerwine Holiday Punch combines Cheerwine’s delicious cherry flavor, tangy pineapple juice and bright, bubbly ginger ale to create a one-of-a-kind seasonal taste. Cheerwine Holiday Punch is now available online and in Carolina grocery stores while supplies last.
Charleston
- Cynthia Wong (Life Raft Treats): Cheerwine Monkey Bread
- Jessica Olin (Butcher & Bee): Cheerwine Fruitcake
- Laura Costa (Lenoir): Christmas Gift!
- James Bolt (The Gin Joint): Cheer of the Century
Charlotte
- Anthony Denning (Another!? Food Truck): Cheerwine Blondie With Cheerwine Butter Cream
- Chris Coleman (The Goodyear House and Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails): Chocolate Cheerwine Buche de Noel
- Jossie Lukacik (Sweet Spot Studio): Chocolate Cherry Bundt Cake
- Sam Allen (Wentworth & Fenn): Chocolate Chip Cheerwine Banana Bread
Columbia
- Jolene Bailey (Buttercream Dreams): Chocolate Cheerwine Whoopie Pies
- Mesha Wilson (Mesha's Sinful Cakes): Mesha’s Gourmet Cherry Cheerwine Pie
The Triad
Eric Snow (GIA):
Upside Down Cheerwine Cake (cocktail)
Sara McCarthy
(Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts):
Cheerwine Holiday Punch Upside Down Cake
The Triangle
- Spring Council (Mama Dip’s Kitchen): Cheerwine Bourbon Balls
- Steven Bull (The BullTender): Cheerwine Manhattan
Wilmington
- Annalee Johnston (The Southerly Biscuit Company): Simple Cherry Cheerwine Pie
- Lynn Damron (Spoonfed Kitchen): Chocolate Cherry Cheerwine Trifle
Ten of the partnerswill serve their Cheerwine creations at their establishments through the holiday season while supplies last, including The Gin Joint, Butcher & Bee, Another!? Food Truck, Wentworth & Fenn, Buttercream Dreams, Mesha's Sinful Cakes, GIA, Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts, Spoonfed Kitchen & Bake Shop and The Southerly Biscuit Company. Please call ahead to confirm the Cheerwine desserts and cocktails are available.
Cheerwine is also unveiling its 2021 holiday gift line, including the Cheerwine Holiday Punch Kit, perfect for the Cheerwine lover in your life.
For more information about Cheerwine Holiday Punch, visit cheerwine.com/punch/.
Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern - Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 104-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.