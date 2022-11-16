Cheerwine debuts festive new recipes from chefs, mixologists and notable Carolinians
The iconic soda is celebrating Cheerwine Holiday Punch’s return with a collection of original dishes and cocktails
SALISBURY, N.C. – Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, is encouraging people to eat, drink and be merry with the uniquely southern soda this holiday season.
Cheerwine is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch by partnering with 14 chefs, mixologists and well-known community members from across the Carolinas to release a brand new recipe collection just in time for the holidays. Each food recipe features Cheerwine (or Cheerwine Syrup), while the mixologists incorporated Cheerwine Holiday Punch into their cocktails.
Cheerwine Holiday Punch combines the soda’s beloved cherry flavor, tangy pineapple juice and bright, bubbly ginger ale to create a unique seasonal taste. Cheerwine Holiday Punch is now available online and in Carolina grocery stores while supplies last.
“Families across the South have incorporated Cheerwine into their time-honored traditions for ages,” says Joy Harper, the great-great granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “We’re thrilled to debut these one-of-a-kind Cheerwine-inspired creations and know people will enjoy including them into their holiday celebrations for years to come. We’re grateful to all our partners for sharing their creative recipes with their fellow Carolinians.”
Here is the list of partners and their original Cheerwine recipes:
The Triad
- Donald Moore (president and GM, Greensboro Grasshoppers): Sweet and Hot Cheerwine Barbecue Baked Beans
SWEET AND HOT CHEERWINE BARBECUE BAKED BEANS
This delicious combination of slow-cooked sweet and heat will have your guests coming back for seconds. This recipe is courtesy of Donald Moore, president and GM of Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball!
Ingredients
- 20 ounces Cheerwine, divided
- 1 bag (16 ounces) dry navy beans
- 32 ounces chicken stock
- 6 strips bacon
- 1 medium vidalia onion
- 3 tablespoons bacon grease
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 bottle (20 ounces) Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce
- ¼ cup jalapenos, diced
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce (I use Texas Pete)
Instructions
In medium size pot, soak beans in 32 ounces chicken stock. Place in the refrigerator overnight.
Drain beans in a colander, reserving chicken stock, and place in a slow cooker.
Fry bacon in a pan until crispy. Sit bacon strips aside and use the same pan to saute chopped onion in bacon grease and 8 ounces of Cheerwine. Cook over medium heat until the onion is soft, about 4-6 minutes.
Add onion and beans to the slow cooker. Add 3 tablespoons bacon grease, brown sugar, the whole bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s, plus remaining 12 ounces of Cheerwine and reserved 12 ounces of chicken stock to the beans and stir well.
Crumble bacon strips and add to mixture. Dice jalapenos and add Texas Pete, then stir into the other ingredients.
Cook on high in slow cooker for 5-6 hours, periodically stirring. If the beans are still firm, continue on high for another hour or so until the beans soften. The mixture will thicken and you may need to add 1-2 ounces of chicken stock and/or Cheerwine to maintain a nice consistency.
Turn the slow cooker to warm and enjoy!
Charleston
- Cynthia Wong (Life Raft Treats): Cheerwine Sticky Toffee Pudding
- Don Drake (Magnolias): Cheerwine Dutch Babies and Seared Duck Breast
- Michael Leslie (Lenoir): Splitting the Pole
Charlotte
- Chris Rogienski (Supperland): Cheerwine Chops
- Heather Hamilton (Haberdish): Holiday Cheers
- Stephanie Andrews (Billy Sunday): Cup of Cheer
- Stephanie Andrews (The Spindle Bar): Snowshoes
Columbia
- Rosey Rosenfeld (Art Bar): Cheery Sundae
- Mike Ellis (The Grand on Main): Bacon-wrapped Cheerwine Pork Tenderloin
- Rachel Price (executive director, Junior League of Columbia): Gingle Juice
- Georgia Foster (Hendrix): Hendrix’s Holiday Cheer
Greenville
- Drew Breen (CAMP): Need to Mull It Over?
- Jason Bolt (UP on the Roof): Cheer Up
Seven of the partners will serve their Cheerwine creations at their establishments during the holiday season while supplies last, including Lenoir, Billy Sunday, The Spindle Bar, Art Bar, The Grand on Main, CAMP and UP on the Roof. Please call ahead to confirm the Cheerwine cocktails and dishes are available.
Cheerwine is also excited to unveil its 2022 holiday gift line. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or gift sets, there’s something for the Cheerwine fan in your life.
For more information about Cheerwine Holiday Punch, visit cheerwine.com/punch/.
Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern
Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 105-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.