-- The beloved holiday beverage is back on Carolina grocery shelves for a limited time --
SALISBURY, N.C. (Nov. 9, 2020) – Cheerwine, the iconic family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, N.C., is sharing more than a cup of good cheer this holiday season.
To give Southern families fresh inspiration for their holiday meals, Cheerwine has partnered with 11 talented Carolina chefs and mixologists to release Cheerwine recipes for everything from shortcakes to duck confit.
It’s all in celebration of the return of Cheerwine Holiday Punch, which “merries” the soft drink’s iconic cherry flavor with tangy pineapple juice and bright, bubbly ginger ale. Cheerwine Holiday Punch is now available online and in Carolina grocery stores while supplies last.
Cheerwine’s partners represent a range of styles -- from a BBQ pitmaster to one of the South’s most famous biscuit makers.
Each of the chefs created a recipe featuring Cheerwine, perfect to enjoy with one of the mixologist’s festive beverages starring Cheerwine Holiday Punch.
The Triad
- Jody Morphis – Blue Denim (Greensboro): Cheerwine Duck Confit
DUCK CONFIT WITH RED BEAN CASSOULET, ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE, JASMINE RICE AND CHEERWINE-ZINFANDEL DEMI
This Cajun-inspired meal will have people at your dinner table begging for seconds. From our friend Jody Morphis at Blue Denim in Greensboro, N.C.
Ingredients
- 6 pieces prepared store-bought duck confit
- 1lb dried red kidney beans soaked in water for 4 hours
- 8 slices good quality thick sliced applewood smoked bacon cut into 1/2 inch pieces
- 10 oz. Andouille sausage sliced into thin rounds
- 1 ham hock
- 1 yellow onion diced
- 1 red bell pepper diced
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 6 sprigs thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- Kosher salt to taste
- Black pepper to taste
- 2 teaspoons Cayenne pepper
- 4 tablespoons Crystal hot sauce
- 3 cups cooked Jasmine rice
- 4 cups water
- 16 oz. Cheerwine
- 16 oz. Zinfandel
- 6 oz. prepared Demi glacé
- 1 sprig fresh Rosemary
Instructions
- In a large pot render bacon until crispy.
- Add onions and peppers and cook until onions are translucent.
- Add red beans and chicken broth, bay leaves and thyme.
- Add ham hock, water and bring to a boil, then reduce heat until beans are simmering.
- Add Andouille sausage.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Continue cooking beans for 1 hour or until they are tender.
- Once beans are tender, add the cayenne pepper and Crystal Hot Sauce.
- In a medium saucepan bring the Cheerwine to a boil and reduce by half.
- Add Zinfandel and rosemary, and continue cooking until reduced by half.
- Add Demi glacé and keep warm.
To complete the dish:
- Place 1/2 cup of Jasmine rice on the center of a dinner plate.
- Ladle red bean cassoulet over the rice.
- Top with a piece of heated prepared duck confit.
- Drizzle Cheerwine-Zinfandel Demi over the duck.
*********
Asheville
- Joe Nicol – Asheville mixologist: Carolina Christmas
- Katey Ryder – Golden Pineapple:Ho Ho Retro Punch
- Ashleigh Shanti – Benne on Eagle: Cheer Brine
Charlotte
- Carrie Morey – Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit: Cheerwine Frosted and Cherry-soaked Shortcakes
- Greg Williams – What the Fries: Cheerwine Bread Pudding
- Adam Spears – Local Loaf: Cheerwine Pop Tarts
Charleston
- Carrie Morey – Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit: Cheerwine Frosted and Cherry-soaked Shortcakes
- James Bolt – The Gin Joint: Everything Nice
- Anthony DiBernardo – Swig & Swine: Cheerwine Char Sui
The Triangle
- Brandon Sharp - Hawthorne & Wood (Chapel Hill): Toasted Chocolate Marshmallow Torte with Cherry Vanilla Sauce
Wilmington
- Dean Neff – Seabird:Cheerwine Meyer Lemon and Bourbon Smash
Five of the chef and mixologist partnerswill be serving their Cheerwine creations at their establishments through the holiday season while supplies last, including Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit (Charlotte, Charleston and Atlanta locations), The Gin Joint, Local Loaf,Blue Denim and Hawthorne & Wood.
Please call ahead of time to confirm the Cheerwine cocktails and dishes are available.
“For generations, Cheerwine fans have creatively incorporated our soft drink into their cherished family dishes, and this year, we wanted to give them something special to add to their recipe collections,” says Joy Harper, the great-great granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder and vice president of marketing for Cheerwine. “We’re grateful to the Carolina chefs who’ve carefully crafted their own delicious recipes using Cheerwine, and to the mixologists for their original cheerful ‘sips’ featuring Cheerwine Holiday Punch.”
For the first time ever, Cheerwine is offering its sweet secret Cheerwine Syrup, perfect for crafting cocktails, cakes, marinades, barbecue sauces and more, in its webstore.
Cheerwine is also unveiling its 2020 holiday gift line, including its commemorative 2020 ornament, as well as holiday gift sets for the most passionate Cheerwine fans.
For more information about Cheerwine Holiday Punch, visit https://cheerwine.com/punch/.
Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern
Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 103-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.
