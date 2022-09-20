UNCORK THE FUN!
Charlotte’s 19th Annual Wine & Food Festival Returning to Symphony Park
Festival Welcomes International Wines, Beer and Spirits!
Charlotte, NC- The Charlotte Wine & Food Festival is returning to Symphony Park at South Park Mall on Saturday, October 1st from 12pm-6pm. This perennial favorite offers not only local wines, but National and International wines, along with beer and spirits for you to taste.
At the door, attendees will receive a souvenir wine glass where they can then fill with unlimited tastings, in an All-You-Care-To-Taste format of 100+ International wines, Beer and Spirits. Guests can also sample and buy wine from local North Carolina Wineries, who have their products to sell on-site. Buy wine by the glass or by the bottle while at the show! The other wines, beers and spirits are for On-Site sampling only.
There will be good food to taste and purchase from some of Charlotte’s hottest Restaurants and Food Trucks. Enjoy Great Live Music from throughout the day with ‘Part Time Blues Band’ from 12:30pm – 3pm and ‘The Tonez’ from 3:30pm – 6pm.
VIP Admission tickets are only $75 which includes a souvenir wine glass, wine bag, bottle of wine from our curated selection, free bottled water, an extra hour of unlimited wine, beer and spirits samplings, access to VIP specialty wine tastings and all performances. General Admission Tickets are only $39 which includes all performances, a souvenir wine glass and unlimited samples of wine, beer and spirits. Designated Driver tickets can be purchased at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, please visit https://charlotte.uncorkthefun.com/ or call 800-830-3976.
