Charcuterie craze comes to High Point

On its continued path of revitalization, High Point can count on another small business to bring life to its social district.
With restaurants, coffee shops, and local boutiques already downtown, local business owner Brandi Crumley wanted to find the perfect balance.
“I have a background in retail brand development and have traveled throughout the state quite often. In that time, I enjoyed going out, getting a drink, and eating some charcuterie with my friends. When I came back home to High Point, I missed the variety I found elsewhere, a place where I felt demonstrated all those aspects in one,” Crumley said.
The popularity of charcuterie and grazing boards has taken off in the last few years, as creators continue to get creative with both boards and an assortment of cured meats, cheeses, delectable crackers, and sweets that enhance color, flavor, and variety for all to share. Crumley found inspiration in the art of artisanal craft food and expanded on that idea.
“I began creating my own charcuterie and grazing boards at home to recreate that atmosphere and would incorporate that creativity at girls’ night and private events.”
With an original business model storefront, Crumley was prepared to open her version of the perfect community stomping ground. In April 2022, The Blooming Board opened at 142 Church Ave., providing a variety of grazing and charcuterie options for every occasion and a crafted drink selection. Most importantly to Crumley, the new space offers the community an area to “gather and graze.”
“I want people to come in to gather, graze, and shop. You can grab a drink, do some work, nibble on some of our local goods, or make it your new hangout spot in the heart of downtown,” she said. “When I first found this building after relocating from Asheville, it was like a dungeon. Extremely dark and without a window, but I walked in and saw a vision.”
The vision that Crumley turned into The Blooming Board consists of Boho chic fashion and her own unique items and touches throughout the store. She is proud of being a one-woman show and embraces women-owned businesses from across the state.
“We are always bringing in new items from women all across the state. A few being Poppy, a popcorn company based in Asheville; Queen City Pretzels, based in Charlotte; and Mrs. Ruth’s Jams located in Apex.”
The Blooming Board is excited to be part of the city’s latest downtown revitalization initiative and hopes to continue meeting residents and other local, growing businesses. She plans to host a few family fun nights and will partner with a local nonprofit.
“I am so thankful for the love I have gotten from my city and customers this far. I am constantly brainstorming new ideas I can include to attract more involvement while finding a way to give back. One strategy to give back to the community is planning multiple family fun nights every week or so, whether it be a game night or a social. A portion of those profits will be donated to a local charity,” Crumley shared.
Even though The Blooming Board hasn’t been open for six months yet, Crumley already has plans to expand on her enterprise.
“While we have recently begun our journey, our goal is to expand hours, expand events, and expand our business all around the triad. Charcuterie was just the beginning, but who said you can’t have savory with a mimosa? Or for those that don’t drink, mocktail alternatives to sip on while you socialize? I highly recommend the blood orange lemonade.”
For more information on hours, orders or more, visit www.thebloomingboard.com.
