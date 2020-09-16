A pandemic-compliant tailgate Women’s Challah Bake is what Chabad Jewish Center of Greensboro conducted days before the Jewish High Holidays. (Challah is pronounced with a hard “kch” guttural sound).
TOP PHOTO - Alexa Rose Cutler, left, Wendee Cutler, Debbie Benjamin and Davida Levine
In a physically distanced formation along the periphery of the capacious parking area at A&B Store Fixtures Greensboro warehouse, about 20 women and several children furiously made challah dough from scratch.
“Because of the pandemic, we had to be innovative to bring women together for the annual joyous task of making challah in time for the Jewish High Holidays,” said Hindy Plotkin, wife of Rabbi Yosef Plotkin, spiritual leader of Chabad.
Following specific instructions from Hindy Plotkin, the traditional bread makers mixed and kneaded the traditional Jewish Sabbath and holiday bread, forming it in a round pan for baking at home. Chabad provided a bag of all ingredients, mixing bowl and utensils, plus a table for preparation.
The 10-day solemn introspective Jewish New Year 5781 begins on sundown this Friday with Rosh Hashanah and ends on Yom Kippur or Day of Atonement. On the Jewish lunar calendar, the Jewish New Year 5781 begins on the 1 Tishrei, corresponding to September 18 on the solar or civil calendar.
