Central Carolina Fair returning to Coliseum Complex
(GREENSBORO, NC) - The annual Central Carolina Fair will once again light up the sky around the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this fall. Featuring spectacular rides, carnival food and games and attractions for all ages, the 2022 Central Carolina Fair begins Friday, Sept. 9.
ADMISSION & PROMOTIONS
Regular admission - $6. Children under 42”, seniors, valid college and military ID – free.
Dollar Days (Sept. 14 & 15)
From 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15, 'Dollar Days' will be in effect at the Fair with $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items and $1 parking.
Everyone’s a Kid on Saturdays (Sept. 10 & 17)
From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price! Come on out for $15 admission and unlimited ride wristband (please note ride band valid until 5 p.m.).
RIDES & GAMES
The 2022 Central Carolina Fair will midway will feature an exciting assortment of rides, games and attractions to entertain all ages! From the hair-raising thrill rides to a selection of classic kiddie rides, more than 25 rides will light up the midway courtesy of Michael's Amusements.
ATTRACTIONS
Roaring Metal Rage
Combining top freestyle motocross and BMX Riders for a one-of-a-kind show like no other! Spinning and Flipping on and off their bikes to entertain you over 40 feet in the air! Go to www.roaringmetalrage.com for more information. Free performances daily included with Fair admission.
Animal Exhibit
The annual animal exhibit from Wilkie Farms will once again be one of the highlights on the midway. Featuring exotic and traditional farm animals and pony rides, the animal exhibit is always one of the most popular attractions for fairgoers young and old.
FAIR FOOD
A mouth-watering variety of delicious and unique food items await fairgoers. From traditional Fair favorites such as corn dogs, candy apples and funnel cakes to Italian sausages, turkey legs and pizza, Central Carolina Fair food vendors will have a wide selection of food and beverage items to choose from.
Please visit CentralCarolinFair.com for more information.
