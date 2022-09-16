Central Carolina Fair heads into final weekend
GREENSBORO, NC – The 2022 Central Carolina Fair is heading into its final weekend!
The Fair will open at 5 p.m. today with a midway packed with thrilling rides, the Roaring Metal Rage motocross spectacular, mouth-watering carnival food and games and attractions for all ages.
Saturday (Sept. 17) will feature the ‘Everyone’s a Kid on Saturdays’ promotion from 11a.m. – 3 p.m. with admission and an unlimited ride wristband available for only $15.
Sunday’s (Sept. 18) schedule includes the Festival El Grito sponsored by La Raza 98.3 FM at White Oak Amphitheatre. Admission to the festival and fairgrounds is FREE for all patrons on Sunday.
Visit CentralCarolinFair.com for more information.
