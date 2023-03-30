An afternoon of shopping and tasting the best in NC Wines, savory foods and sweets.
Greensboro, N.C.- Sip • Savor • Shop • NC, 2022’s smash success and most talked-about event, returns to the Greensboro Special Events Center on Saturday, April 1. This much anticipated, one-day-only event will highlight an incredible array of products from virtually every corner of the state, in the interest of supporting local and regional businesses and helping them to thrive in these uncertain economic times.
Attendees can sample dozens of different beverages, including a decadent variety of North Carolina wines and distilled spirits. Foodies will delight in an incredible assortment of delicious sweet and savory treats from local specialty vendors, and shoppers will marvel at rows and rows of products from the state’s most exceptional artisans and boutiques.
Destined to be bigger and even better than last year, Sip Savor Shop NC will once again be supporting local businesses as well as donating a portion of the proceeds to the returning nonprofit, Project HALO (Helping Animals Live On), which is a NO-KILL animal rescue and sanctuary in the Carolinas.
Tickets are on sale now for both sessions (1 p.m. - 4 p.m.) and (5 p.m.- 8 p.m.) and can be purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office or online at Ticketmaster. Early bird tickets are on sale now for $30 and go to $35 on March 31, 2023. ($15 for designated drivers) plus service fees.
For additional information please visit SipSavorShopnc.com.
About Southern Vine Productions, LLC
Southern Vine Productions, LLC is an event management, promotions and marketing company with over 20 years of experience in producing and promoting corporate events, festivals and tradeshows, Southern Vine Productions specializes in show production, sales, sponsorships, as well as coordination and execution of events from conception through completion.
