A SPECIAL OFFER FOR TREAT LOVERS AUGUST 6-8, 2021
Springfield, MO – July 30, 2021 -- Why celebrate for one day when you can celebrate for three? As the rest of the nation celebrates National Frozen Custard Day on August 8, the expert treat lovers at Andy’s Frozen Custard aren’t letting the opportunity melt away. With a menu featuring items suitable for all day long as well as “Andy’s Anywhere™” options to keep the freezer stocked at home, frozen custard fans can spend the entire weekend, from August 6-8, indulging in the World’s Finest Frozen Custard at all Andy’s™ locations. Even sweeter, treat lovers who spend $10 or more during that weekend will receive a voucher to return for a free sundae, valid anytime between August 9 and August 18.
With all the extra time to indulge, why not consider enjoying Andy’s for every meal? The inspired menu at Andy’s Frozen Custard can bring a whole new meaning to “frozen TV dinner.” Or breakfast or lunch!
Berries and bananas for late breakfast? Loaded with antioxidants and packed with farm fresh flavor, Andy’s “Straw-Ana Sundae” features delicious strawberries and sliced bananas over delectable frozen custard as a great way to start the day. Coffee lovers can delight in the Jitterbug Concrete featuring Andy’s vanilla or chocolate frozen custard blended with espresso, Heath® Bar and almonds.
Peanut butter for lunch is an age-old American pastime, and Andy’s makes it easy to incorporate on National Frozen Custard Day. The James Brownie Funky Jackhammer™ blends creamy peanut butter and rich store baked brownies with vanilla or chocolate frozen custard with thick hot fudge down the middle.
On National Frozen Custard Day, the answer is always “yes” to eating cookies for dinner at Andy’s. Oreo® cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough are featured in favorites such as the BootDaddy® Concrete (Andy’s vanilla or chocolate frozen custard blended with Oreo®, crème caramel and hot fudge) and the Triple Chocolate Concrete (Andy’s chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate chip cookie dough and melted chocolate chips).
After-dinner mint? Thank you, yes! The Mint Chip Concrete featuring Andy’s vanilla frozen custard blended with mint syrup and melted chocolate chips is the perfect way to finish off the day.
With seemingly endless topping choices and Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard, custom, hand-crafted creations are a specialty at Andy’s, allowing everyone to enjoy their favorites without limitation.
Customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Quart Combo” mix and match bundle on-the-go. Each Andy’s Anywhere™ item is hand-packed fresh, hard-frozen, fresher than anything in the grocery aisle and well-worth an extra stop on the way home from the market to enjoy at home with family or at socially distanced gatherings.
Open from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – Midnight Friday and Saturday, each Andy’s location features lightning-fast drive-thru and walk-up service windows. Andy’s friendly and welcoming staff are known for quickly serving treats within 90 seconds or less of order. Bright neon lights, a well-lit parking area and comfortable benches allow for guests to safely enjoy their treats on-site or on-the-go.
New customers should download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to take advantage of touchless payment options and join the Yum Squad loyalty club to receive a free Concrete after the first visit. Sweet treat lovers can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@AndysFrozenCustard) and Facebook (@AndysFrozenCustard) or via Andy’s website.
About Andy’s Frozen Custard
Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, MO by Andy’s parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 35 years, giving ice cream the “cold shoulder” by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and approximately 100 company-owned and franchised stores across 14 states. Andy’s also offers the ‘Yum Squad Loyalty Club,’ designed to reward loyal customers by awarding points for every dollar spent, redeemable towards free treats. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.