Juneteenth GSO Fest 2021 - Photo Credit Lynn Donovan Photography (2).jpg
Lynn Donovan

Celebrate Juneteenth in Greensboro

Lavinia Jackson Juneteenth GSO Fest 2021 - Photo Credit Lynn Donovan Photography.jpg

Juneteenth has a rich history in the African American community. During the Civil War, the emancipation of enslaved people did not come on one specific date. For enslaved people in Texas, they were one of the last groups to be freed.

Juneteenth GSO Fest 2021 - Photo Credit Lynn Donovan Photography.jpg

On “Freedom’s Eve,” or the eve of January 1, 1863, the first Watch Night services took place. On that night, enslaved and free African Americans gathered across the country, awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect. At midnight all enslaved people in the Confederate States were declared legally free. Union soldiers marched onto plantations and across cities in the South, spreading the news of freedom in the Confederate States. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be freed until much later. 

Lavinia Jackson Juneteenth GSO Fest 2021 - Photo Credit Lynn Donovan Photography.jpg

Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas. 

Following the end of slavery in Texas, many African Americans held celebrations proclaiming their freedom. The Greensboro City Council unanimously approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees in May 2022. Celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in Greensboro with a weekend of festivities.

Juneteenth GSO Fest 2021 - Photo Credit Lynn Donovan Photography (3).jpg

The Juneteenth GSO Fest is Greensboro's most accessible festival highlighting the celebration of freedom and Black Culture over a series of events taking place June 16 - 19 throughout Greensboro. Visit the official Facebook page for event updates. 

Juneteenth GSO Fest 2021 - Photo Credit Lynn Donovan Photography (4).jpg

Event Lineup:

SiStars of Juneteenth

June 16

8 PM

Van Dyke Performance Space

The Arts Legacy Awards

June 17

7:30 PM

Van Dyke Performance Space

Uptown FRESH Sneakerball

June 17

8 PM

Khalif Event Center

Family Fun Day at the Greenway

June 18

11 AM – 5 PM

Cumberland Court Apartments

The Black Food Truck Festival

June 18

5 PM – 10 PM

LeBauer Park

Juneteenth GSO Fest 2021 - outdoor shot.jpg

Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration

June 19

2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Barber Park Pavilion

