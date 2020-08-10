Bar: 1618 Midtown
Age: 30
Where are you from? Savannah, Georgia.
How long have you been bartending? 9 years.
How did you become a bartender? The ever amazing and infamous Sarah Poole—when I was a server at Print Works Bistro, she asked me if I would be interested in bartending. My reply was: “Sarah, you realize I don’t know anything about liquor or bartending—do you really think that’s a good idea?” To which she said: “I believe in you, and you’ll be amazing.” And the rest is history.
What do you enjoy about bartending? Creating an experience for my guests; hospitality is key when it comes to bartending. At the end of the day, no one will really care if I can make them a “perfect” cocktail unless I was able to make them feel like a guest in my home—that’s what really counts.
What’s your favorite drink to make? Tiki-style cocktails are definitely the most fun—time-consuming for sure, but fun. Also, any cocktail that my guests are craving at the moment and will make them smile.
What’s your favorite drink to drink? Rye Whiskey Old Fashioned.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? Underberg; or my usual suspect, Fernet Branca.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending? Two-grown men almost starting a physical fight over a glass of rosé, but to give them a small bit of credit, it was a really great rosé.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten? I’ll go with the best tip for this one: never stop learning. This is an industry that is forever changing and evolving. There will always be new techniques, education, and business/social practices for us to take advantage of, and we always should.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.