Carolina Classic to Feature Grounds Attractions and Foods
Expanded AMB Beer Garden to Debut New Carolina Classic Hard Cider
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SEPTEMBER 22, 2022)—The Carolina Classic Fair, which takes place in Winston-Salem September 30 through October 9, will showcase a number of new grounds attractions and food vendors for 2022. In addition, the upcoming Carolina Classic Fair will include an expanded AMB Beer Garden area and will debut Carolina Classic Hard Cider.
Grounds Attractions:
Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventure and Mobile Museum & T-Rex
Location: Fairgrounds Market Place (Annex) – Museum – Strolling various times throughout the day with the Mobile T-Rex
Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures brings together a Unique Mobil Prehistoric walk thru Dinosaur Museum and thrilling up-close encounter with The King of Dinosaurs, "Tyrannosaurus Rex!" Families are amazed and thrilled as they interact with a life size Dinosaur and his handler Jim “The Dino Guy”! Kids take part the exciting Dino Kids Challenge games located outside front of the Museum. Families are welcome to take photos of their kiddos with our outdoors Dinosaur theme cutout standup. We are available to Special Needs groups, Elementary school kids field trip on the fair’s designated “kids’ day” programs which includes some extra fun stuff. The Prehistoric Dinosaur Fossil Museum is open all day to the families. The Museum gives a great opportunity to see a mixture of fossils and skeletons up-close also including kids exploring nature with our bug specimen microscope! The Museum offers historical facts, pictures, large and small fossils, and multi-media. Kids are encouraged to touch and explore the world of Natural History and Science.
Scales Tails and Teeth (Alligator Wrestling and Reptile Walk-Thru)
Location: Near the Northwest Gate area (Main entrance)
The Alligator demonstration is unique in popularity due to the popularity of Jimmy Riffle of the Gator Boys, who will be a the Carolina Classic Fair. Jimmy Riffle was one of the two main characters on the show and is known to draw fans in from hours away. In addition to wrestling and the walk-thru Jimmy is available for Meet and Greets throughout the day. During the Meet and Greet fans are able to ask questions and take pictures with Jimmy and the crew. We bring our traveling Reptile Walk-Thru Experience to your fair, festival, or other events. We feature a variety of exotic animals as well as some animals native to Florida. A knowledgeable crew member will be on-site to answer any questions and/or take photos if requested. Our Alligator wrestling show is based on the techniques and methods taught to our wrestlers by mentors of theirs when they were young. We will demonstrate how we catch alligators without any assistance like we did on Gator Boys. In addition, we will show various stunts that made alligator wrestling famous. These shows are entertaining, fun, exciting, and educational.
Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant
Location: In Front of Cattle Barn
In the “World’s Smallest Rodeo” Danny Grant makes his audiences feel like they’re the “Stars Of The Rodeo” including Audience Participation, Cowboy & circus Tricks, Horses, Bulls & Clowns, Music Comedy and More. Danny's Stage Show combines Cowboy Tricks & Circus Stunts, Audience Participation, Comedy, Music & More, to create the most energetic family show you've ever seen. Danny's Strolling Show travels across the fairgrounds with his Stagecoach and Steers teaching fairgoers how-to Lasso a Bull, Spin a Trick Rope, Crack a Bullwhip and get lots of picture memories!
Tanzanite African Acrobats/Zuzu Acrobats
Location: Show performance will be located in the Fairgrounds Market Place
A unique cultural experience from Africa. High energy acrobatics mingled with live music and dance. Witness spectacular choreographed routines involving fast pyramid building, limbo, contortion, bottle balancing, chair stacks and hand balancing all set to African beats.
New Food Vendors and AMB Beer Garden:
The popular Appalachian Mountain Brewery Beer Garden returns to the Carolina Classic this year and will feature a range of hoppy beverages from the Boone brewer. In addition to the company’s Lager, Boone Creek Blonde, Low and Hazy IPA, Hop Rain Drop and Long Leaf Pale Ale beers, guests to the Beer Garden will find the newly branded Carolina Classic Fair Hard Cider where “every sip is like a trip to the fair.”
The AMB Beer Garden will feature special food contests, Moos & Brews ($30 includes a beer, swag bag, and a behind the scenes tour of the dairy and beef competitions including milking demonstrations, cow judging and more), and axe throwing. October 6 is Thirsty Thursday featuring Live Music from Presley Barker at the AMB Beer Garden with $5 admission with a college ID. The AMB Beer Garden also will hold Wake Forest football watch parties on Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8.
Advance discounted admission tickets and Strates Ride vouchers to the Carolina Classic Fair are available through Ticketmaster, the Fair’s website at CarolinaClassicFair.com, the Fairgrounds’ Box Office located in the Annex (414 Deacon Blvd, 27105, Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and at the new Hanes Mall Store location. The Carolina Classic Fairground Box Office will offer extended hours the week of September 26 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) leading up to the Fair opening day. All online advance ticket sales will end at midnight on September 29.
Online sales will be promoted via the Fair’s social media links on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter @CClassicFair and Instagram. Advance Tickets can be purchased with no convenience charges at the Fairgrounds Box Office.
About the Carolina Classic Fair
Celebrating its 140th year in 2022, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem after being donated to the City by the Winston-Salem Foundation in 1969. The 10-day annual Fair features nationally renowned musical entertainment, delicious food, and beverages, exhibits for livestock, poultry, fine arts and crafts, a world-class carnival with numerous rides and games, and many more activities. The Carolina Classic Fair at the time of opening day will follow all state and local health and safety protocols. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
