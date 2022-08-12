Carolina Classic Fair Accepting Competition Entries Until September 1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 12, 2022)—The Carolina Classic Fair—North Carolina’s second-largest agricultural fair—is accepting entries for a wide variety of competitive exhibits including baking, livestock, photography, art and more. All entries must be submitted by September 1 for this year’s fair, which will take place in Winston-Salem from September 30 through October 9.
“I encourage anyone who has an interest or hobby related to our competitive exhibits to enter. There’s a competition for everyone at the Carolina Classic Fair,” Carolina Classic Fair Entry & Logistics Coordinator Rachael Lough said. “Step right up and see if you have what it takes to earn bragging rights for one of our prized blue ribbons. Best of all, you could win a share of the more than $225,000 in prize money that we’re offering this year.”
In addition to fine art, crafts, floriculture, culinary, wine, decorated holiday tree, and essay competitions—to name just some of the many categories—the Carolina Classic Fair offers a wide range of livestock competitions, including beef, dairy, sheep, lamb, and poultry categories. Most of the livestock awards also are given in youth categories.
For more information and to access entry forms, please visit carolinaclassicfair.com/competitive-entries.
Discounted admission tickets and Strates Ride vouchers to the Carolina Classic Fair are now available through Ticketmaster, the Fair’s website at CarolinaClassicFair.com, the Fairground’s Box Office located in the Annex (414 Deacon Blvd, 27105, Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and at the new Hanes Mall Store location beginning in late August. The Carolina Classic Fairground Box Office will offer extended hours the week of September 26 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) leading up to the Fair opening day. All online advance ticket sales will end at midnight on September 29.
Online sales will be promoted via the Fair’s social media links on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter @CClassicFair and Instagram. Advance Tickets can be purchased with no convenience charges at the Fairgrounds Box Office.
About the Carolina Classic Fair
Celebrating its 140th year in 2022, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem after being donated to the City by the Winston-Salem Foundation in 1969. The 10-day annual Fair features nationally renowned musical entertainment, delicious food, and beverages, exhibits for livestock, poultry, fine arts and crafts, a world-class carnival with numerous rides and games, and many more activities. The Carolina Classic Fair at the time of opening day will follow all state and local health and safety protocols. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
