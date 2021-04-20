Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will host NC Blues Week May 9th- 15 th, 2021 featuring in-person and live performances and a film screening.
APRIL 20, 2021, GREENSBORO, NC – The longest-running blues festival in the Southeast returns this May with a Carolina Soul theme. The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) will kick off NC Blues Week Sun., May 9, 2021 with a special film screening followed by their signature event- the 35th Annual Carolina Blues Festival on Sat., May 15, 2021 at LeBauer Park, 208 North Davie Street in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are available for both events at PiedmontBlues.org.
The Carolina Blues Festival will be downtown’s first in-person live performance festival since lockdown orders were placed by Governor Ray Cooper in March 2020. The capacity for in-person attendees will be limited to 500 people and there will also be a virtual live stream available online. The in-person festival will open its doors at 4pm Sat., May 15 and will have increased safety procedures with pre-entry temperature checks, health screenings, and sanitation stations throughout the festival grounds.
A special film screening will be presented by the Blues Equity Institute, PBPS’s education program, Sun, May 9, 2021 and will be held virtually on streaming platforms. A suggested donation of $10 for access to the virtual film screening supports the Blues In The Schools programs ran by the Blues Equity Institute.
“As our families and communities begin to heal from the pandemic we are grateful for the opportunity to present in-person content once more on May 15th. We also recognize everyone is not able to be with us in person. For that reason, we are continuing to embrace technologies that will allow folk to support us virtually," said Atiba Berkley, president of the Greensboro, North Carolina-based nonprofit.
PBPS is seeking vaccinated volunteers who are willing to wear a mask diligently for the duration of their time with the event. Ideal volunteers also fit in a low risk category so we can create the safest environment possible. Volunteers must be 18+ years and willing to sign a liability waiver.
The event will be mask mandatory. Volunteers may sign up here.
For more details, including this year’s artist lineup, please visit PiedmontBlues.org and follow on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
The 35th Carolina Blues Festival is sponsored by ArtsGreensboro, City of Greensboro, R.H. Barringer, and Greensboro Downtown Parks. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Atiba Berkley at info@piedmontBlues.org.
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a 501c3 charitable nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the blues; this form of music having evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization represents blues culture through educational programs, workshops, and with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support public health issues, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the Blues community. More information can be found at piedmontblues.org
