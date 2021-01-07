CycleBar outdoor ride launch event on 1/10 at 9am
At Camino we’re dedicated to the mission of serving our community. A crucial piece of that service is partnering with local charities to care for those in need. As such, for years we have donated to many charities, including daily donations to the food pantry at Sunnyside Ministry and weekly donations to Samaritan Ministries.
This year, of course, the needs in our community have exploded. With unemployment at record highs, food banks across NC are reporting about a 40% increase in need. Small businesses are vulnerable as well: a recent survey of 200 small business owners in Raleigh found that 60% of small business owners faced closure due to the impact of COVID.
At Camino we have felt these devastating economic impacts as well. Our revenue is down more than 40% over the previous year, and we project a further downturn over these next few cold months. Knowing that we face acute financial difficulties, our kind and generous friends at Women of Action reached out with a creative solution that could help our neighbors in need as well as keeping our business afloat so that we can continue to serve our community in the future.
We are excited to announce the Thousand Loaves Campaign. Funded by donations from individual community members and corporate sponsorships, Camino Bakery will bake a thousand loaves of our delicious French sandwich bread to donate to Samaritan Ministries. Samaritan will use this bread in the to-go meals they create every day for 200-250 people, as well as in meals for the 35 homeless folks they are currently able to host in the shelter at their reduced capacity.
What can you do to help? Join the Thousand Loaves Campaign and help us spread the word. This campaign ends Jan. 20, so consider donating now! For more information or to make a donation, please visit caminobakery.com/thousand-loaves.
In conjunction with the launch of our campaign, CycleBar of Winston-Salem will be hosting an outdoor ride on Sun., Jan. 10 at 9am, with all donations benefiting the Thousand Loaves Campaign. We will be giving out free coffee and pastries at this event to celebrate the launch of the campaign.
We are so thankful for all the ways this community comes together for the greater good, and we look forward to a brighter future for all in 2021!
Cary Clifford, Jordan Poe-Crawford, Lisa Warner, and Amber Chase
Owners of Camino Bakery
