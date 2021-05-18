Sunday Afternoon, May 23, at Brookstown and South Marshall
Winston-Salem, NC (May 12, 2021) -- ByGood Coffee and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County are collaborating on a Spring Art Pop Up on Sunday, May 23, at 301 Brookstown Avenue in Winston-Salem. Hours are 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
PHOTO CAPTION: The “Dorkie Diva,” Bonnie Blackwell, an operatic soprano with a voice and style perfectly suited for the al fresco venue, will perform for visitors at Spring Art Pop Up on Sunday, May 23, at 301 Brookstown Avenue in Winston-Salem.
COVID-19 has drastically reduced opportunities for local artists to display and sell their works. ByGood Coffee owners, Abbey and Darrell Garner, said that the response from the first Art Pop Up in February was overwhelmingly positive for the artist vendors and community. “We have a parking lot and a covered walkway that are nicely located and work well for an outdoor Art Pop Up. Helping make this happen, in cooperation with the Arts Council, is something we can do to help sustain the arts community until traditional venues can reopen,” said Abbey Garner.
The May 23 Spring Art Pop Up will have a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, textiles and fiber arts. In addition, there will be live performances from the “Dorkie Diva,” Bonnie Blackwell, operatic soprano, and jazz music from Juice Box Hustle featuring bassist Solomon Caldwell.
“Community engagement is a top priority for the Arts Council,” said Chase Law, Arts Council President and CEO, “and a key element of our ‘Relief, Recovery, Reopening’ strategy for the arts community in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Opportunities such as this Art Pop Up give exposure to and boost local artists during these extraordinary times and can be part of a long-term effort to provide more assistance to individual artists and artisans. We thank the Garners and ByGood Coffee for their entrepreneurial spirit and particularly for making this event possible.”
ByGood Coffee occupies the former space of Twin City Hive on the corner of Brookstown and South Marshall and roasts its beans in house. The Garners also offer a variety of bakery items from muffins and scones to homemade cakes. Inside and patio seating are both available. Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m,-5 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. COVID-19 protocols are observed.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
