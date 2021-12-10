Hand it to pizza innovator Pieology for its new take on traditional pizza with its burrito-shaped pizza you can eat on the go. If you’re lucky enough to be near one of these Pieology locations, you can be one of the first to try this new pizza innovation.
This limited time offering (LTO), launching first at a location near you, is part pizza, part burrito, 100% portable Pie-Ritto that can be enjoyed anywhere and is just $6.99. Guests can choose from four Signature options.
LTO Pie-Ritto handheld is placed in Original Thin Crust, making it a delicious handheld lunch, dinner or snack. Baked until melty and perfectly closed so pizza lovers can take it on the go with their favorite toppings:
Classic Italian – Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Green Pepper,
Banana Pepper, Pepperoni, Sausage, Oregano
Pesto Veggie – Pesto, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach
BBQ Chicken – BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Cilantro, Chicken
LTO Western BBQ – BBQ sauce, Ranch, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Bacon, French’s Fried Onions
Available in Northern California, Greater San Diego Area, Greensboro NC and Huntsville, AL.
Founded in 2011, the 130+ restaurant franchise Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable, creative experience that is tailored to each individual. Pieology’s mission is to serve individuality by providing all the right ingredients for all the ways a guest can express and their true authentic self. Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, curbside, pickup and takeout, available at participating locations.
For more information, visit https://pieology.com/pie-ritto-handheld-pizza/ and follow Pieology on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
