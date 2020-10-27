Bull City Ciderworks officially announces the company’s expansion into the Greensboro, NC market. The award-winning cidery, which was founded in Durham, NC, plans to open before the end of the year in the former Gibb’s Hundred Brewing building located off of State Street at 504 State St, Greensboro, NC 27405.
In addition to serving its lineup of award winning ciders, the taproom will also offer craft beer and non-alcoholic options. While the bulk of the company’s production activities will remain in Durham and Lexington, it does intend on starting a barrel aging program at the Greensboro location.
The taproom will be family and pet friendly and will feature expanded year round outdoor seating along with food trucks and fun events. Opening date and hours are yet to be determined.
ABOUT BULL CITY CIDERWORKS: Bull City Ciderworks (“BCC”) is the Research Triangle’s first owned and operated cidery, and one of the largest cideries in the Southeastern United States. BCC started in Durham in 2014 and expanded operations to Lexington, NC in 2016. BCC produces a full range of award winning natural, fruited and barrel aged ciders that are distributed in package and draft formats across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.