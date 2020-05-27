ALL BUFFALO WILD WINGS IN THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA TO REOPEN DINING ROOMS ON MAY 29, 2020
All Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the state of North Carolina, including High Point and Winston-Salem locations, will reopen its dining rooms May 29 in consultation with federal, state and local guidelines to once again provide legendary experiences between friends within its four walls.
The following operations, safety and sanitation steps will be taken upon reopening to ensure the safety and well-being of Buffalo Wild Wings guests and team members:
• All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.
• Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.
• Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.
• Single-use cutlery and beverge cups will be provided to all guests upon request.
• Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members' arrival for their shifts.
Buffalo Wild Wings will continue to serve guests via delivery and takeout through the Buffalo Wild Wings app or BuffaloWildWings.com. BOGO Wing Tuesday and BOGO Boneless Thursday deals will be offered via dine-in, take-out and delivery.
ABOUT BUFFALO WILD WINGS: Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the U.S. with more than 1,250 locations in ten countries. Buffalo Wild Wings provides guests a unique and immersive experience to hang out, watch sports and create memories with friends. In 2020, the brand’s best-in-class food and drink earned Nation’s Restaurant News’ MenuMasters Award for Best Menu Revamp. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.
