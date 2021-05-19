The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings. Through the partnership, Buffalo Wild Wings will support the mission of the NCISAA while also providing unique discounts through the Team Card Program.
The Buffalo Wild Wings Team Card is a reoccurring discount opportunity for coaches and fans that will be available through the Association’s social channels during select times throughout the sports season.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with NCISAA,” said Samantha Bryan, Director of Field Marketing for Buffalo Wild Wings. “We look forward to providing support to youth sport organizations as well as local communities within the state.”
About Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States. Globally, there are more than 1,200 restaurants in 10 countries. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.
