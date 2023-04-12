Greensboro, NC- On Saturday, April 15, 2023 the Carolina Cobras will be hosting a brunch at First Watch inviting all fans who are able to attend. Several Cobras’ players, dancers, and staff will be in attendance for all to interact with. There will be plenty of opportunities to purchase season tickets, sign the kids up for our all new kids club, and get more information about the organization.
The brunch will take place at the First Watch location at 4520 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC, 27409. The event will last from 8am to 11am. Come out and enjoy a meal with the Cobras’ before their home opener.
The Carolina Cobras are committed to promoting the great game of Arena Football through the creation of a safe, friendly, and exciting environment for fans, sponsors and players to enjoy the game. Our premier entertainment product is a direct result of our hard-working, innovative staff that continually strives for excellence. The front office executives are the foundation upon which we build our success, through dedication to affordability and family-fun for fans of all ages. Further, we are committed to our community, including assisting businesses reach the various markets in which they operate. We offer players excellent facilities, qualified personnel and a platform to perform in hopes of elevating to the next level. Guided by the high standards and values mentioned, our daily goal on and off the field is: Comprehensive Excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.