In partnership with renowned American artist, Bob Timberlake, this special Rye blend was inspired by Bob's experiences hunting upland game in Scotland where each day was celebrated with a "dram" of Single Malt Scotch, the native spirit. Bob wanted to create his vision for American upland game hunting by combining his sporting dog of choice, Boykin Spaniel, which is a native American Breed, with our native Spirit, Rye Whiskey. North Carolina is known for upland game hunting, particularly quail, and Broad Branch has incorporated the passion and rich sporting heritage in crafting this versatile expression of America's quintessential spirit. Celebrate every day in the field with a new breed of rye.
For our inaugural launch, Boykin is offered in a "Bottled in Bond" edition at 100 proof and a standard 90 proof edition. Limited to a quantity of 50, the Bottled in Bond edition bottles are each signed, numbered, and painted by Bob. Limited to quantity of 200, the standard edition bottles are hand signed and personally inspected by Bob.
This signature release is handcrafted from 100% prairie rye and aged for 4 years in new oak barrels. Like its namesake, the more time you spend in its company, the more you will be rewarded by its unique character. Whatever the hunt, wherever the field, you've found the right companion.
A portion of proceeds from each sale will benefit the Boykin Spaniel Society.
