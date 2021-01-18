Winston-Salem finally has a spirit to call its own. Big Winston Bourbon.
A capstone achievement of a five-year long journey, Big Winston is Winston-Salem’s first legally distilled bourbon since prohibition.
This 4 year, single-barrel straight bourbon is distilled from a unique low rye mash that creates the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. With notes of vanilla, tart cherry, baking spices, pistachio and pekoe tea, Big Winston evokes the big flavors of centuries of North Carolina’s most iconic city.
With a nod to both past and present, Big Winston Bourbon was born in the 100-year-old former tobacco auction site that carries its name- Big Winston Warehouse- in the heart of our city. Now the home of Broad Branch Distillery, all of the mashing, distilling, aging, proofing and bottling for Big Winston Bourbon occurs here onsite.
While Big Winston Bourbon does not officially hit shelves until January 23rd, you certainly don’t have to wait that long to get yours. Broad Branch is offering an initial 100 bottle release, each one hand signed and numbered by John, during a special pre-sale event beginning at noon on January 19th.
To get your hands on one of these, you’ll need to purchase through this link: https://broad-branch-distillery-211076.square.site/product/big-winston-bourbon-presale/99 during the pre-sale window. Lucky recipients will be able to pick up their special edition bottle at the distillery any time before the official release.
