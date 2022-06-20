PRIDE RUM
June 25th, 2022 at 1:00 pm EST
Limit ONE Bottle Per Customer
Broad Branch Distillery is excited to announce the first of two limited releases of PRIDE Rum. To create this special edition, the distillery collaborated with a pair of local organizations, Queer Winston and North Star LGBTQ Community Center. A portion of the proceeds from bottle sales will go directly to North Star, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For the June release, Broad Branch will offer a limited "distillery only" 300 bottle run of PRIDE Rum in conjunction with Winston-Salem pride festivities. This will be followed by another limited release in October in recognition of LGBTQ History Month.
Bottles will be available for purchase at the distillery on June 25 at 1 pm. Presented in 750mL size, PRIDE Rum carries a retail price of $36.95. It is recommended the bottle be stored upright unless being poured into a glass for drinking in a responsible manner.
