Charlotte-Born-and-Bred Restaurant Announces Winter 2021 Featured Dishes: Fire Braised Flank Steak & Gorgonzola Salad and Fire Braised Flank Steak & Gorgonzola Pizza
CHARLOTTE, NC (February 22, 2021) – Locally owned Brixx Wood Fired Pizza invites guests to indulge in succulent wood fired flank steak, thinly sliced and layered with rustic greens, rich, earthy gorgonzola and tangy balsamic glaze. Brixx’s newest seasonal featured dishes will be available at all Brixx Wood Fired Pizza locations from February 22 through May 30, 2021.
The Fire Braised Flank Steak & Gorgonzola Salad features tender, flame-seared, sliced flank steak atop a mouthwatering mix of bacon, diced tomatoes and chopped romaine tossed with tangy gorgonzola dressing. It’s then topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle and gorgonzola crumbles.
The Fire Braised Flank Steak & Gorgonzola Pizza is fired with tender, juicy flank steak on a base of caramelized onion jam, mozzarella, gorgonzola and a wild mushroom trio. It’s then topped with fresh arugula and balsamic glaze.
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza is owned by New South Pizza, Inc. and Brixx Franchise Systems. Brixx is located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia and Ohio and includes both company-owned restaurants and franchise locations. More information, including a complete menu, is available at brixxpizza.com.
For more information on Brixx’s new features, please click here. For information on how Brixx is addressing your COVID-19-related concerns, here.
