Charlotte-Born-and-Bred Restaurant Announces Summer 2020 Featured Dishes: Brixx Bowls and a Caribbean Pizza, Both Featuring Fresh Ingredients and Bold, Global Flavors
CHARLOTTE, NC – Locally owned Brixx Wood Fired Pizza invites guests to take their taste buds on a trip with their newest limited time offers, Chili Lime and Caribbean Brixx Bowls and a Caribbean Pizza. Bowls start with a base of cauliflower rice, wilted spinach and a crunchy shredded veggie blend, and then each is topped with the guest’s choice of chicken, shrimp or salmon. Guests choose their destination when it comes to the rest of the ingredients. This limited offer will be available at all Brixx Wood Fired Pizza locations except Hoover, AL from July 8 through September 30, 2020.
The Chili Lime Bowl has an Asian fusion flair: peanut satay sauce, roasted red peppers, chopped pistachios, sliced mint, chili lime glaze and a lime wedge.
The Caribbean Bowl will transport guests to the nearest tropical hideaway: mango salsa, black bean and corn salsa and mouthwatering spicy honey sauce.
In the mood for a wood fired pizza but still want an island escape? Enter the Caribbean Pizza: an olive oil base, Brixx’s signature 4-cheese blend, jerk chicken, red onion, roasted red peppers, pineapple, mango salsa, cilantro and spicy honey.
“Now that we’re feeling the heat of summer, we want to give guests a lighter, more veggie-packed way to enjoy their visit with us, especially as they may be spending more time out on our patio,” says Richard Shinault, Director of Culinary for Brixx Wood Fired Pizza. “These dishes showcase the fresh ingredients and fun flavors our guests already know and love but with a tropic twist.”
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza is owned by New South Pizza, Inc. Brixx is located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia and Ohio. Brixx includes both company-owned restaurants and franchise locations. More information, including a complete menu, is available at brixxpizza.com.
For more information about Brixx’s summer features, please click here. For information about how Brixx is addressing your COVID-19-related concerns, here.
