Boozey Cream: Alcohol infused ice cream shop opens in Downtown WS

Susan Marie Cook and Asli Schoone had always talked about opening an ice cream shop.
Five years later they did.
The pair, who live in Greensboro, met at the school their kids attended.
“We instantly hit it off, and both aspired to do something more in life, something we could do together. We shared a love for ice cream and liquor, and that is when it clicked. Let’s open an ice cream shop,” said Cook, co-owner of Chill Nitro Creamery, located at 616 W. 4th Street in Winston-Salem. “We had been looking into different opportunities since ice cream is a common business in Greensboro, so we decided to expand our search to the Winston community where we were able to find the perfect spot in the downtown area. The downtown community of Winston is unique, with a lot of residential spaces and a tight-knit group of people.”
While the duo had their initial idea and location, they both realized they needed a unique twist to their business.
“My father sent me an article one day that talked about creating ice cream using liquid nitrogen, and the option to have liquor infused, which would bring in a new demographic,” Cook shared. “The science behind it is when you flash freeze something that quickly, less ice crystals have the opportunity to form, so it does create a creamier product. This wouldn’t work in mass production, but we do our ice cream made to order, so everything is a single serving. When you come in, it’s not going to be the typical scooping up of your ice cream and putting it in a cup. We have to take the ingredients, add in mix-ins, optional liquor and put it all in a Kitchen-aid mixer. Once we get it mixing, we hit it with liquid nitrogen while it continues to mix and it freezes it on the spot.”
With the business coming together and ready to move forward, Cook had the support of her father and brother, David and Tripp Graziano. Adding emphasis to what Cook wants the public to understand — that the business is family friendly.
“People see the liquor and assume we only cater to 21 and up, but children of all ages are welcome. Everything is available without liquor, and we pride ourselves on having an open environment for the whole family,” Cook said. “We expected to open in April 2020, but the world turned upside down due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and it took us a while to surpass the state regulations at the time. Bars were shut, and we are considered a private bar. We thought about going the restaurant route since there was a loophole, but in the state of North Carolina, in order to be a restaurant and not have a private membership, 30% of your sales have to come from food, and ice cream doesn’t count as food so we couldn’t go the restaurant route. I mean who doesn’t have ice cream for dinner?”
After restrictions were lifted, Chill Nitro Creamery held its grand opening in January. “Since opening, we have had a few hiccups with weather and staff shortages. This has caused our hours to be limited. Once the weather gets warmer and we have a wider outreach, we will open on a regular basis. The year has just started and there is still time to rise above and succeed,” Cook said. “Why stop at custom ice cream? We also plan to introduce coffee to our menu with liquor add-ins. Our goal is to partner with other places like bakeries and restaurants who want to incorporate our ice cream, and to expand in the community to formulate those relationships.”
The business is prepared to offer catering opportunities for those interested, allowing for individually cupped servings or larger containers for weddings, social events, and private parties. “We would love to be there for a special event and offer any flavors our customers would like. We recently had someone ask us to make cinnamon roll ice cream and we did,” said co-owner Schoone. “We worked through and created recipes on our own and we are still creating new flavors as we go.”
Cook said that the chocolate-based ice creams tend to be her favorite and she often recommends them to those visiting for the first time.
“I am more partial to chocolate-based items, so I love the cookie butter. It has a peanut butter consistency, but it’s made with cookies. Also, the Nutella, you can never go wrong with it. If you want liquor-infused, we have a delicious, whipped cream vodka for the perfect social ice cream outing.”
For more information, a list of flavors, or store hours, visit https://www.chillnitro.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.