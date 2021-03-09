Greensboro, N.C. (March 9, 2021) – In a way to exhibit a random act of kindness, Bold 2 B U Community is hosting the Table is Spread City-Wide Feeding initiative on Saturday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at eight locations in Guilford County.
Bold 2 B U Community is a High Point, N.C. based organization that provides grocery services and personal hygiene products to senior citizens in Guilford County.
The event is being sponsored by I Am A Queen, Reflections and the Alamance-Guilford Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.
The eight locations are being coordinated by numerous community partners who are coming together to help people on one accord:
Bold 2 B U Community and Live Life Foundation:
(Feeding Senior Citizens Only)
2121 Redwood Dr., Greensboro, N.C.
Seji S.O.A.R.S. Inc. | Feeding the Public
Furniture City Elks Lodge, 1809 Wade Place High Point, N.C
Pathways by Design | Feeding the Public
Advance Auto Zone Parking Lot, 1060 Alamance Church Rd., Greensboro, N.C.
GOoD GIRL | Feeding the Public
309 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, N.C.
Vibin Peace
(Feeding Only College Students with IDs)
The School at Spring Garden St.
2201 Spring Garden St. Greensboro, N.C.
Classy Ladiez 4Sure and 4Sure Ryderz MC
(Feeding Parkview Community)
2308 Apache St, Greensboro, NC 27401
Footsteps to Follow and Punch 4Pounds Kids
(Feeding Only Children in Grades K-12)
2019-C Binford Street, Greensboro, N.C.
A Legacy of Hope Inc.
For more information, please contact Renae Cleveland at 704-960-5364, email at bold2bucommunity@yahoo.com or visit www.bold2bucommunity.life to donate.
