Bojangles to Give Away $1 Million in Free Gas
Southern food chain launches gas giveaway to relieve pain at the pump for its customers and communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (April 4, 2022) – Bojangles, the legendary Southern food chain known for its chicken, biscuits and tea, is giving away $1 million in free gas to help customers offset the rising cost of fueling up their tanks.
Beginning today until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal – featuring 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, plus scratch-made biscuits, choice of home-style fixins and Legendary Iced Tea® – will come with a $10 gas gift card.
According to data compiled by AAA, gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March 2022. As a family-forward chain known for providing great food and tremendous value, Bojangles saw an opportunity to rally and help thousands of customers during the gas crunch.
“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.
The $10 gas cards are available while supplies last on all 12- or 20-piece bone-in chicken Family Meals purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or with order ahead using the Bojangles app. Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible.
About Bojangles, Inc.
Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixins (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 760 system-wide restaurants in 14 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter.
