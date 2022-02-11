Bojangles Shares the Love with its Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits

For the month of February, show your valentine just how "berry" much you love them with a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit from Bojangles. Bojangles is bringing the beloved biscuits back for a limited time only – so share them with a loved one while you can!
Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit® is made from scratch by a Bojangles master biscuit maker. With Bo-Berries baked inside and a decadent vanilla icing drizzle, the delightfully sweet biscuit pairs well with a delicious cup of Bojangles coffee. Enjoy a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit® for breakfast, as a midday pick-me-up or dessert. These lovely-shaped biscuits will only be available through February at participating locations.
