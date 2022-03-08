Blaze Pizza Celebrates Pi Day with $3.14 Pizzas on March 14
Triad fans can receive the offer by signing up on the Blaze Pizza app
GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 7, 2022) – Blaze Pizza (Blaze), the recognized world leader in fast, artisanal pizza, invites pizza and math fans alike to celebrate Blaze Pi Day on Monday, March 14 with a $3.14 build-your-own 11-inch pizza. This year marks the ninth Pi Day celebration for Blaze Pizza, with guests everywhere expected to join the celebration.
The $3.14 Pi Day reward will be “unlocked” for use via the Blaze Pizza app on March 14, signaling to the company’s app users that the world’s largest pizza party begins. Guests must sign up for Blaze Rewards on the Blaze Pizza app by March 14 in order to receive the Pi Day reward in their account. The one-time-use reward is valid online or in-restaurant on any 11-inch pizza crafted with Blaze’s house-made original dough. Guests can still purchase the Gluten-Free, Keto, Cauliflower and High-Rise crust options for an additional upcharge.
Blaze Pizza's commitment to using fresh sustainable ingredients is only matched by the brand's dedication to delivering each guest a unique pizza that truly reflects what they're craving. Guests can combine more than 45 different options, including ingredients like roasted peppers, artichokes, roasted garlic, and plant-based chorizo, or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza. With five crusts to choose from, including signature made-from-scratch dough and a Keto crust with 6g net carbs, as well as nitrate-free meats and fresh pizza sauce and drizzles, Blaze goes to great lengths to provide customers with an unmatched dining experience that meets their lifestyle. With endless possibilities to customize pizza, Blaze is the only place to celebrate Pi Day.
"At Blaze Pizza, we always strive to go above and beyond for each guest. Our Pi Day deal gives pizza lovers the perfect opportunity to build and customize their own pizza using high-quality ingredients," said Mandy Shaw, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "I mean, where else can you get a $3.14 pizza made exactly your way? Blaze makes great pizza, but you make Blaze great!"
Redemption is subject to availability and is limited to one $3.14 pizza per person present. The in-app reward will be valid March 14 through March 31. All Charlotte area Blaze Pizza locations will participate in Pi Day, including South End, University, Concord, and Gastonia stores. For location information and hours, visit blazepizza.com.
###
About Blaze Pizza
Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind guest experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order in 180 seconds menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok @BlazePizza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.