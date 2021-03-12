Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie aims to bring comfort to their customers in everything they make. The 2020 Neighborhood to Nation contest winner does just that. With a nod to flavors in English Banoffee pie, the brioche Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Cinnamon Rolls are their best seller, and they attribute success to a better dough that keeps moist and tender longer, thanks to Gold Medal™ Better for Bread™ Bread Flour.

