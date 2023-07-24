Bite Back with Duck Donuts’ Shark Assortment, Available for One Week Only
Limited-time Shark Assortment Washes Up on the Menu, July 24-30
MECHANICSBURG, PA (July 24, 2023) – Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order® donuts, has spotted a shark in the water... or well, donut box?! Guests can sink their teeth into the limited-time Shark Assortment for one week only, July 24-30. It is the perfect treat to pair with whatever guests fins themselves watching that week. The jaw-some assortment features apex predator-inspired combinations such as:
Shark Attack: Blue vanilla icing with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow drizzle and a limited-time Gummy Shark
Shark Bite: Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle
Riptide Cinnamon Bun: Cinnamon sugar with blue vanilla drizzle
With this assortment, Duck Donuts is also paying homage to its roots. From humble beginnings on the quiet, family-oriented beaches of the Outer Banks to now working towards its big dream of serving an edible ring of happiness around the globe was born.
"We are thrilled to offer this refreshed, fun and playful assortment to guests featuring our classic beach vibe,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "As we continue to expand the brand, it is so important to remember where we came from. It is thanks to our supportive guests that would return year after year to our Outer Banks shops that helped transform Duck Donuts into the international company we are today.”
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013, and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 120 locally owned and operated shops across 24 states, Puerto Rico and international locations in Burlington, Ontario; Doha, Qatar; Cairo, Egypt; and Riyadh, KSA. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.