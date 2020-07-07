GREENSBORO, NC (JULY 7, 2020)— Biscuitville Fresh Southern®, a local family-owned restaurant widely known for its authentic, Southern cooking, will support blood drives hosted by the American Red Cross, in areas where restaurants are located, the week of July 13-19, 2020.
During that week, any person who donates blood at any participating location will receive a free biscuit of their choice coupon, while supplies last. Biscuitville will be running a similar campaign with their employees, encouraging team members who work in its restaurants and their restaurant support center to donate during this same time.
According to the FDA, there has been a significant drop in blood donations recently due to COVID-19. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure the health of staff and donors, precautions include temperature checks, wearing of face coverings and the practice of social distancing by donors, staff and volunteers.
“Biscuitville is always committed to supporting our communities,” said Kathie Niven, President of Biscuitville. “We are looking forward to working alongside the American Red Cross during this partnership. Lives are saved by blood donations on a regular basis, and we truly thank anyone who steps up to donate to make a difference in the life of someone else.”
For participating blood donation center locations, please visit https://biscuitville.com/redcross/. All blood donation centers are open to the public. Making an appointment to donate is strongly encouraged.
About Biscuitville Fresh Southern®
Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Biscuitville Fresh Southern® is a family-owned company serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients. Known as the Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966®, Biscuitville serves scratch-made biscuits baked fresh every 15 minutes. The company was founded in 1966 when owner Maurice Jennings opened two pizza restaurants in Burlington, NC. Using a family recipe, he later added fresh-baked biscuits to the menu—which proved so popular, the brand evolved to become Biscuitville. Today, the company sources its ingredients from other local and family-owned partners to serve guests the classic Southern breakfast. Biscuitville employs more than 1,200 people and operates 61 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, serving breakfast all day from morning to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Biscuitville.com.
