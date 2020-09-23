Biscuitville founder Maurice Jennings spent his last days surrounded by his loving family and passed peacefully on the evening of September 19. Maurice’s courage, tenacity and passion allowed him to defy the odds to build a successful family-owned business that remains stronger than ever after 54 years. He built Biscuitville with a few simple principles: a commitment to great quality food, friendly people and food served fast. Maurice left a legacy that offers each of us at Biscuitville the opportunity to be part of something special and something that is hard to find—a company that truly feels like family.
Kathie Niven
President, Biscuitville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.