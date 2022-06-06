Release Information
June 11th, 2022 at 1:00 pm EST
Limit ONE Bottle Per Customer
Broad Branch announces the upcoming release of Big Winston Bourbon 5yr Cognac Finished Single Barrel, the first of many releases in Our Barrel Finished Series of whiskies. This exclusive barrel was filled with pot still whiskey from the distillery's earliest bourbon runs, aged in new charred American oak, then finished in a Cognac Barrel for three months. Each bottle of the single-barrel limited release will only be available for purchase at the distillery's tasting room in downtown Winston Salem.
Hand bottled at 101 proof and non-chill filtered, Big Winston 5yr Cognac Finished SB ramps up and morphs our base whiskey's fruit elements while adding to the already rich mouthfeel of our bourbons. While the nose offers notes of burnt toffee and quince paste, the palate is reminiscent of a fruit tart drizzled in vanilla cream and rewards the drinker with a medium-long finish.
Big Winston 5yr Cognac Finished SB will be available for purchase Saturday, June 11th at 1pm. This is a distillery-only release and must be purchased at our tasting room in downtown Winston-Salem, located at 756 N. Trade St.
Barrel Details / Purchase Details
Barrel #:109
Fill Date: 12.06.16
Dump Date: 02.01.22
Proof:101
Yield: 204
Price: $64.95
