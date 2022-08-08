BIG WINSTON BOURBON BOTTLED IN BOND
Release Information
August 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm EST
Limit 2 Bottles Per Customer
Broad Branch is proud to announce the newest release of Big Winston Bourbon Bottled in Bond.
This 4 year, Bottled in Bond, single-barrel, straight bourbon is distilled from a unique low rye mash that creates the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. With notes of vanilla cream, tart cherry, and buttery pie crust, Big Winston evokes the big flavors of centuries of North Carolina's most iconic city.
With a nod to both past and present, Big Winston Bourbon was born in the 100-year-old former tobacco auction site that carries its name—Big Winston Warehouse—in the heart of our city. Now the home of Broad Branch Distillery, all of the mashing, distilling, aging, proofing, and bottling for Big Winston Bourbon occurs here onsite.
Big Winston BiB will be available for purchase Saturday, August 13th at 1pm. Big Winston is a distillery-only release and must be purchased at our tasting room in downtown Winston-Salem, which is located at 756 N. Trade St.
Barrel Details / Purchase Details
Barrel #:24
Fill Date: 05.25.18
Dump Date: 06.27.22
Proof:100
Yield: 270
Price: $54.95 + tax
