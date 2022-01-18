BIG WINSTON BOURBON 5 YR BOTTLED IN BON
January 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm EST
Limit One Bottle Per Customer
Broad Branch is proud to announce the release of Big Winston Bourbon 5yr Bottled in Bond (BiB) Single Barrel. This limited release offering consists of a single barrel and will only be available for purchase inside the tasting room at the distillery in downtown Winston Salem. As the oldest bourbon we’ve released to date, this barrel was filled with pot still whiskey from our very first bourbon runs.
Big Winston 5yr BiB will be available for purchase Saturday, January 22, at 1pm. This release is a distillery-only offering and must be purchased at Broach Branch inside Big Winston Warehouse in downtown Winston-Salem, located at 756 N. Trade St.
Hand-bottled at 100 proof and non-chill filtered, Big Winston 5yr BiB SB offers aromas of sweet stone fruits and vanilla cream with flavors of caramel and bananas. This distillery only offering goes on sale January 22 at 1pm. Presented in 750mL size, Big Winston 5yr BiB SB carries a retail price of $59.95. It is recommended the bottle be stored upright unless being poured into a glass for drinking in a responsible manner
Barrel Details / Purchase Details
Barrel #:107
Fill Date: 29 NOV 16
Dump Date: 06 DEC 21
Proof:100
Yield: 220
Price: $59.95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.