BEWITCHINGLY DELICIOUS RECIPES FOR FANS OF THE HALLOWEEN CLASSIC
THE UNOFFICIAL HOCUS POCUS COOKBOOK
This cookbook will put a spell on you!
Introducing The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook: Bewitchingly Delicious Recipes for Fans of the Halloween Classic by Bridget Thoreson [ISBN: 978-1-64604-241-8; $19.95; Ulysses Press; September 2021], a marvelously spooky cookbook featuring delicious recipes based on your favorite cult classic film from 1993.
Hocus Pocus first premiered 28 years ago in the golden age of ’90s cinema- and has since achieved cult-classic fame, with both children and adults as a loyal fanbase. Fans fall in love with the delightful, demonic, and diva-esque Sanderson sisters and the sleepy New England town they torment.
Now, as you plan your annual viewing of the family favorite flick, you can also conjure up your own spooky treats and bewitching drinks to celebrate Halloween.
Whether you’re attending a surprise rave in town or just spending “a quiet evening at home,” you’ll enchant anyone who tastes these frightfully appetizing recipes, including:
Baked Witch Casserole
Bones of 100 Chickens
William’s Wormy Bed Dirt Cake
Dead Man’s Toes, Dead Man’s Toes
Brown Butter Booooook Blondies
Burning Rain of Death Punch
Airhead Virgin Mocktail
And much more!
“I hope you enjoy this homage to Hocus Pocus as much as you enjoy the film itself,” author Bridget Thoreson says. “While blondies are no substitute for Bette and no cocktail is quite as funny as hearing a young girl humiliate her older brother by saying ‘Yabos,’ I hope you’ll find the recipes and references fun, delicious, and delightfully spooky, and you’ll rewatch the film again and again accompanied by the goodies in this booo-ooooo-ooook.”
The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook is the ultimate must-have for fans of all ages—but don’t worry, no children were harmed in the testing of these recipes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.