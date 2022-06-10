Battleground Parks District Grand Opening Celebration Will Be Held June 17
GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2022) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Greensboro Science Center (GSC), will host a ribbon cutting celebration for the new features of the Battleground Parks District at 10 am, June 17. Residents are invited to the celebration, which will take place in Country Park next to the park office and down the hill from the new attraction, the FLYWAY zipline.
“More than ever, these improvements to Country Park help make the Battleground Parks District a day-long destination. This project demonstrates the City’s commitment to creating memorable experiences and improving quality of life for our residents and visitors to our community. It’s just one of the ways that the Parks and Recreation Department is fulfilling our mission to expand our offerings, enhance our existing assets, and connect the community with our vibrant park system,” said Greensboro Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray. “After more than a decade of planning, we are so excited to introduce new amenities and offerings that our community and visitors can come and experience with us.”
This is the first $5 million phase of the bond-funded Battleground Parks District improvements. The district is a joint public-private tourism effort to promote the local, federal and nonprofit facilities off Battleground Avenue, which include historical sites, competitive sports facilities, parks, and GSC.
The new amenities include:
- The “canopy walk,” a 30-foot tall boardwalk through a grove of towering maple, oak, birch and beech trees. The wide boardwalk is wheelchair, stroller, and mobility aid-friendly.
- FLYWAY, 700-feet of zipline crossing Country Park’s Sloan Lake and back again. This portion of the project was funded in part by a $100,000 grant from the VF Foundation. The FLYWAY, operated by GSC, will be open daily from 9 am to 5 pm throughout the summer. The cost is $20 with discounts for GSC members or in combination with the purchase of a GSC general admission ticket. You must be at least 8 years old and weigh between 70 and 275 pounds to fly.
- A new, 100-person picnic shelter, which is already available for rent.
- A larger paved area and utility hookups for food trucks for festivals and events. Food truck vendors are also able to rent the spaces on a daily basis. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/foodtruckrentals for more information.
- The relocated Bark Park and new 50-space parking lot, located at the Nathanael Greene Drive entrance off Lawndale. The relocation provides easier access for dog owners and ensures the loop road can be permanently reserved for walkers and bikers.
- New restrooms to serve the FLYWAY and the Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel.
All features besides the FLYWAY will be open during regular Country Park hours, which are 8 am to 8 pm through August. These improvements come on the heels of GSC’s newest exhibit, the Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House, which opened earlier this month.
“Whether it be through sports and recreation, exploring history, appreciating nature or being amazed by the wonders of science, the projects of the Battleground Parks District are about bringing people together in new and inspiring ways. We are so excited for what BPD brings to our community and those who visit Greensboro,” said GSC’s CEO Glenn Dobrogosz.
For more information about the activities and attractions in the Battleground Parks District, visit www.battlegroundparks.com.
