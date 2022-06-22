Bambi Sonji Daniels and the Recipe to Success

Residents across the Triad and the Carolinas will recognize a contestant on PBS’s newest cooking competition series, The Great American Recipe.
Bambi Sonji Davis Daniels has been taken over your social media for the past few years, either with photographs of food or videos of her preparing her latest southern fare. She is guaranteed to give you a laugh and some cooking tips as only your favorite auntie could.
However, she’s gone from the small screen to the big screen as she puts her culinary skills up to the test against other contestants from across the nation and dares to have her food and cooking skills judged by award-winning chefs.
“I got a message from one of the producer assistants that saw me on Instagram and at first I was like okay this is not real,” she said, laughing. “They sent me all of the information by email and I decided to do it.”
Daniels had to audition by videotape, explaining why and what she liked to cook.
“They asked what else I could bring to the table? Being me, silly, I told them I could sing and dance, and dance and sing. I could do all that,” she explained. “The next thing I know, I got a call back telling me that I was going to be a contestant.”
At that point, the nerves sat in for Daniels. Her husband, award-winning photographer Owens Daniels, reminded her that she could indeed handle the competition.
“Every negative thought, doubt, and everything you could think of just crept in,” she said. “I was said no I can’t do it. But then Owens pumps me up. He said this is your time. You do it.”
Daniels said it was her husband’s words that made her decide to solidify her name on the show.
“I have cheered for everybody else. Now it’s my time to cheer for myself,” she said. “Win, lose or draw, I’m going.”
In preparing for her trip, Daniels had to explain to her sisters that she would be out of town for a while. Her sisters and herself act as caregivers for her mother, who recently suffered a stroke, who lives in Chester, South Carolina. Choosing to be on the show would mean that Daniels, who relieves her sisters on weekends, would be unavailable for a month.
“They said ok but you know when you come back you have a month.”
With the details out of the way, Daniels went to be a part of the competition and said that she had the best time.
“It was a dream come true and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. How many people can say that celebrity chefs not only judged your food but gave you tips,” Daniels said. “We learned at a high-end culinary school and the chefs were willing to just pass on knowledge. So it wasn’t like the competition that you would see on the Food Network. It was about sharing your love and passion for food, as well as your stories and why you do what you do.”
Daniels said that producers kept the details of who the judges would be under wraps. Since the producers were a part of the Great British Baking Show, many of the contestants didn’t expect to see such well-known judges. The Great American Recipe will be hosted by “Today” Food and Lifestyle Contributor Alejandra Ramos and judged by Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot.
“We were all in the van waiting and then they came out. I got really nervous. Everyone was like this is going to be a competition. This is really serious,” she explained. “When I saw Chef Derry I said I can’t even pretend I’m making soul food because she’s going to call me on it. And you’ve seen Graham Elliot with Gordon Ramsay, so I knew he was going to rip me apart but it was the opposite. It was amazing. It just felt like family and that someone is wanting you to be the best that you could possibly be.”
The eight-part show is described as an “uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic.” The show highlights home cooks from different regions of the country an opportunity to show the nation their “signature dishes, share their stories, and compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe,” with the judges on hand to encourage contestants. The show premieres Fridays, June 24- August 12 at 9 p.m., eastern standard time on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video app.
Daniels said the family atmosphere was apparent on the show
“When you see reality tv they usually pit people against each other. There’s always a villain but we just became instant friends because we shared so much in common,” Daniels said. “Most everybody talked about their grandparents, parents or that they did this for their children. We had more in common than we had differences. So that brought us closer together.”
She said the camaraderie led to them tasting each other’s food and making sure each other’s dishes were on point.
“We forgot that we were in a competition. It was more competing for bragging rights than whether your food tastes nasty,” she said.
Daniels hopes that she’s made residents of the Carolinas proud but she’s sure that it has not changed her ranking in the family farm’s kitchen.
“There are different levels of cooking in my family. I have cousins that have gone to Johnson and Wales. You have to get sick and die before you move up in the position of cooks in my family,” she said laughing. “They tease me and say I’m still not going to cook, even though I’ve been on television.
Most importantly she hopes that she’s encouraged someone else to live out their dreams.
“Just go for it. The doubts are going to come, overtake you and you will feel inadequate but if you stay true to yourself and do your best, that’s all that’s required. That’s overall in life. Just go for it.”
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
