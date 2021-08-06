For any pizza aficionado and foodie, Talia Di Napoli is an incredible choice for fulfilling those desires of eating an authentic, Neapolitan-style pizza imported directly from Italy. Everyone can enjoy the pie in the comfort of their own home now that we have Gluten-Free options.
Talia pizzas bring the true Neapolitan flavor straight to your table while saving you the airfare to Italy. What makes Talia’s gluten-free unique is that every pizza is handcrafted and heated by savant pizzaiolos in Naples utilizing the century old traditional Neapolitan process. Once oven-baked, the pizzas are then put into a liquid nitrogen chamber that cryogenically freezes the pizzas in minutes, or like the pizzaiolos like to say “allows them to fall asleep”. This process is patented and completely proprietary and helps preserve the ingredients’ authentic flavors and aromas. The mission of the Talia pizzaiolis is to find the perfect mixture between convenience and authentic natural flavor. There is no need to sacrifice one for the other!
For Talia di Napoli, ingredient sourcing is an art. Talia emphasizes having all lifestyle components by leveraging the highest local ingredients suppliers and farms to ensure that their product taste is unrivaled in their category. All ingredients are sourced locally throughout Southern Italy based on seasonality, expertise and region with no preservatives, no additives, and no GMOs!
With accessibility to order online, Talia offers an assortment of pizzas that appeal to multiple nutritional benefits. They only use 24h fermented sourdough and Italian 00 flour. The unmistakable takeaway from eating one of Talia’s pies is that this is an immersive experience that everyone can enjoy regardless of dietary restrictions.
What’s unique about Talia pizza?
- Talia pizzas can bring the authentic Neapolitan flavor directly to your table without traveling to Italy during the epidemic. Why's better than having a backyard picnic enjoying the pizzas this summer? Each pizza is handmade and baked by master pizzaiolos in Naples using the ancient Neapolitan recipe and shipped directly to the US. We assure you that it’s the same premium taste of gluten-free pizzas as regular ones.
- Talia uses top-quality ingredients to ensure the premium taste and flavor of the pizzas. All ingredients, including cheese, tomatoes, and even water, are all-natural ingredients from Southern Italy with no preservatives, no additives, and no GMOs. Healthy and tasty!
- Talia pizzas are comparable to freshly made pizzas in upscale Italian restaurants because all pizzas are flash-frozen and put to “sleep” using a state-of-the-art, patented cryogenic chamber within seconds of coming out of the oven and can “wake up” flavorful in your home.
- Talia pizzas can be easily ordered online and are easy to prepare. You can get the pre-cooked pizza ready in 10 minutes. Fast and convenient!
- Talia endeavors to be an environmentally-friendly brand in packaging and shipping. All pizza sleeves are made out of recycled paper and we use a kind of foam out of cornstarch as the insulator when shipping, which is completely recyclable, biodegradable, and dissolvable. When you choose Talia, you are contributing to protecting the environment as well.
Website & social media
- Official website & online store: https://www.taliadinapoli.com/collections/all
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/taliadinapoli/?hl=en
