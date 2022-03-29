ArtsGreensboro celebrates ‘iHeart Arts Month’ with annual Public Art Scavenger Hunt
GREENSBORO, NC— ArtsGreensboro is hosting the annual Public Art Scavenger Hunt April 16-30 to celebrate “iHeart Arts Month.” Participants can register online at artsgreensboro.org. Participation in the scavenger hunt is free, with the option to donate to the organization’s fundraising campaign, the ArtsFund, which supports local artists and art organizations.
Registration for the scavenger hunt is open until April 14. The first 75 registered participants who donate will receive a gift. By April 15, all registered participants will receive a link and code to download the Social Scavenger app. In the app, participants will see different challenges associated with each location to earn points in the competition. Participants are welcome to compete alone or in groups. On May 3, ArtsGreensboro will announce three prize winners – most points gained, best photo or video and most thoughtful response. In the event of a tie, a raffle will take place.
Winners of this year’s scavenger hunt will receive art-themed gift baskets. Baskets will include various art supplies and tools to help inspire each of our winners’ inner artist.
The scavenger hunt is made possible by our sponsors: The Artist Bloc and Yes! Weekly. Thanks to their contributions, ArtsGreensboro can host this event for free, making art more accessible to those in the community.
For more information about the scavenger hunt, “iHeart Arts Month” and ArtsGreensboro, please visit artsgreensboro.org.
About ArtsGreensboro:
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support arts integration in our schools, build capacity for our arts community, and unify the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
