The High Point Arts Council would like to invite the community to the 49th Annual Day in the Park Festival at City Lake Park in Jamestown on September 16.
Day in the Park takes place from 11 a.m. to 4p.m. and features two stages of live entertainment, multiple food trucks, children’s activities, historic arts exhibitions, arts themed activities, and over 30 artists and crafters. Admission into the festival is free. All-day ride tickets for the train, carousel, and more are just $6 for kids.
We are reinstating the Day in the Park event following a several year hiatus and are extremely excited to see the Guilford County community come together for a day of fun! This event aims to uplift our arts community while uniting families in the joy of the arts through the specialized Children’s Corner where many hands-on arts activities will be held. Entrepreneurs and crafters will showcase their talents through the Market Bazaar. Several food trucks will be placed around the venue allowing guests to have a taste of local High Point cuisine: Kona Ice, The Kid In Me Tastee Treats, Kibi’s Crazy Casserole, Too Random: A Street Food Experience, Taqueria El Azteca & Taco Truck, Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ, Paddled South Brewery, and Nomad Wine.
There will be several Community Arts friends featured at Day In the Park including: High Point Museum, The Art Gallery (TAG), Mendenhall Place, Gallery on Main, Vinmark International Dance, A Simple Gesture, Reconsidered Goods, Thrive HP, Latino Family Center, High Point Fire Department, High Point Library, Jamestown Library, Pullman Poet Society, DUCK Lab at UNCG, High Point Community Theater, High Point Police Department, High Point Theater, and the NAACP.
The Day in the Park event will showcase local musicians, dancers, poets, and actors across two stages, the main stage and the mobile stage. The performances on the main stage will include Andrews Marching Band, The Studio, NuBeing Collective, HPCT, HPU Drumline, Vinmark International Dance, and Gabrielle Awori, Spoken Word. Performances on the mobile stage will include Graceful Swans, Kay Marion, Poems - Terri Atman, Miracle Signs & Wonder Dance Team, Line Dances, Penn Griffin School for the Arts Students, JP Castillo, and Jack Gortham.
We would like to extend a big thanks to our High Point community sponsors: City of High Point, High Point Parks and Recreation, Guilford County, Thrive High Point, Visit High Point, and La Ley Radio who have supported us through our Day in the Park event! We look forward to your continued partnership and hope to engage more community partnerships for those that are interested in being involved in our future events.
