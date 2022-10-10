Arby's to Support Local High Point Community Through Its Make a Difference Campaign
Arby's is giving back to communities by donating over $3 million to local organizations
HIGH POINT, N.C. (October 10) - This fall, Arby's will raise over $3 million as a part of their Make a Difference Campaign to deliver on their mission of "helping kids Dream Big and pursue their dreams with confidence." The donations will benefit the Arby's Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In High Point, Arby's is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point.
As a thank you, any guest who donates $1 at the register will receive a coupon for free Curly or Crinkle Fries and a cup of Cheddar for dipping on their next visit.
"The Make a Difference Campaign is a time when our restaurants and our guests come together to support kids in their community and across the country. We are proud to partner with local organizations that make such a great impact, like Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point and other youth nonprofits," said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of Inspire Brands Foundation.
Guests can visit any Arby's now through Oct. 23 and donate $1 to Make a Difference for kids in their community. Donations can also be made online at foundation.arbys.com.
About Arby's
Arby's, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,500 restaurants in eight countries. Arby's is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com.
About Arby's Foundation
The Arby's Foundation, the charitable arm of Arby's, helps America's kids dream big and pursue their dreams with confidence. Building on a philanthropic heritage that has contributed more than $100 million to youth-related causes since 1986, the Arby's Foundation is committed to helping kids build, expand and pursue their dreams as we focus our efforts on childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness initiatives. The Arby's Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation, which is a registered 501(c)(3).
