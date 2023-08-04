Greensboro, NC August 1st 2023 - We are excited to announce "Another Step Forward," a FREE community festival that promises to be an enriching experience for everyone involved. The event will take place on August 12th 2023 at The Cultural Center of Greensboro and aims to celebrate diversity, promote cultural exchange, and foster community engagement.
Highlights of the event include:
Family-Friendly Festival: Another Step Forward is a family-oriented event with activities and entertainment suitable for all age groups. Bring your loved ones and enjoy a day of learning, celebration, and fun.
Cultural Food: Another Step Forward will tantalize taste buds with a diverse range of cultural food offerings from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in delectable dishes representing various cuisines, truly celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures in our community.
Icebreaker Games: We believe that building connections starts with breaking the ice. Engaging and interactive icebreaker games will encourage participants to interact, laugh, and forge new friendships while strengthening existing ones.
Non-Profit Organizations' Information Tables: Each non-profit organization dedicated to benefiting the community will be provided with a dedicated table to showcase their resources and services. Attendees can gather valuable information, learn about the incredible work these organizations do, and explore opportunities for involvement.
Networking Opportunities: Another Step Forward encourages networking between community members and non-profit organizations. This platform offers an excellent opportunity for individuals to connect with like-minded individuals and make a positive impact together.
Cultural Dance by Guilford Native American Association: Experience the mesmerizing cultural dance performance by the Guilford Native American Association, which will showcase the rich heritage and traditions of the indigenous community.
Small Business Vendors: We are proud to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses by providing them with a space to showcase their products and services. Show your support for the community's enterprising spirit by exploring the diverse offerings from our small business vendors.
Date: August 12th 2023
Time: 11am - 3pm
Location: 200 N Davie Street Greensboro, NC 27401
Admission: Free and open to all.
We would like to extend our gratitude to our sponsors and partners for their generous support in making Another Step Forward a reality. Together, we can create a stronger, more connected community. For more information and updates about the event, please visit www.In TuneGSO.Org.
